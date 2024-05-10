Delhi cops unravel ‘digital arrest’ tangle, two held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has solved the peculiar case of “digital arrest” where a man was held virtually captive for several hours and his bank account was drained of Rs 44 lakhs.
The Morning Standard, on February 21, had exclusively reported the sensational scam committed against a resident of southwest Delhi’s Munirka.
Notably, while unraveling the intricate tangle of the present case in which two alleged cyber-scammers were arrested, cops also solved at least 113 more complaints lodged on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). In this significant crackdown against cyber crime, police have managed to unearth more than Rs 4 crore from bank accounts allegedly involved in these crime.
Sharing details of the sensational case, DCP (Southwest) Rohit Meena said the accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar Shaw (42), and Rashid Khan (43), residents of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.
A complaint was registered against unidentified culprits in December 2023 after a man alleged that he had received a call on his mobile phone and the caller informed him that a parcel has been held at Mumbai Customs due to illegal documents and other contraband material found in the it.
“The caller told the man that the parcel contained four passports, four credit cards, a laptop, four kilograms of clothes and 200 grams of MDMA (psychotropic drug). The accused said the package was booked against his Aadhar card and mobile number,” the DCP said.
After this, the complainant was asked to contact the accused over Skype, where they, impersonating Crime Branch officers threatened him with legal action as his bank account was found involved in illegal activities. Further, they kept the complainant engaged on the pretext of interrogation via video call and extracted the details of his bank accounts.
“The complainant was cheated of a sum of Rs 44,45,436 on the pretext of the digital arrest,” Meena said, adding, a case of cheating was registered at the cyber police station of the southwest district after preliminary enquiry.
As the police analysed the money trail, it was found that the cheated amount was credited to a PNB Bank current account registered urder the name of a woman Niva Singh.
“We took a bipolar approach in the investigation. On one hand we followed the money trail, while on the other hand technical analysis of the mobile numbers, Skype ID, and IP addresses was undertaken,” Meena told this newspaper.
The probe revealed that the fraud call was made via a proxy SIM. Further details were obtained from Skype, revealing that VPN was used by the scammers. Analysis of the money trail showed the amount was moved to more than 35 accounts in different states.
Niva Singh, the accused user of the account in which the proceeds of crime was credited, was traced and contacted. Her statement led the investigators towards the culprits behind the sophisticated criminal ploy.
Niva Singh used to stitch clothes for a living. In 2018-19, she started purchasing clothes from one Rakesh Kumar Singh who resided in the same locality. As she was unable to repay the full amount on time, the accused Rakesh extended a credit facility to her on the condition that she will provide him a current bank account.
The accused Rakesh took her account along with her registered mobile number, debit card details, and login credentials. He even got her to report a false “lost report” of phone number and current account information, in case, the police suspected a cyber crime.
The accused scammer Rakesh was arrested by Delhi from West Bengal and brought to Delhi on transit remand. Based on the disclosure made during interrogation, another accused named Rashid Khan was also arrested.
Under interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had arranged the aforementioned current account at PNB Bank and it was Rashid who handled the accounts from his phone for the scammers operating the syndicate from abroad, the official said, adding, probe is on.