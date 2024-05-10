Delhi cops unravel ‘digital arrest’ tangle, two held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has solved the peculiar case of “digital arrest” where a man was held virtually captive for several hours and his bank account was drained of Rs 44 lakhs.

The Morning Standard, on February 21, had exclusively reported the sensational scam committed against a resident of southwest Delhi’s Munirka.

Notably, while unraveling the intricate tangle of the present case in which two alleged cyber-scammers were arrested, cops also solved at least 113 more complaints lodged on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). In this significant crackdown against cyber crime, police have managed to unearth more than Rs 4 crore from bank accounts allegedly involved in these crime.

Sharing details of the sensational case, DCP (Southwest) Rohit Meena said the accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar Shaw (42), and Rashid Khan (43), residents of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

A complaint was registered against unidentified culprits in December 2023 after a man alleged that he had received a call on his mobile phone and the caller informed him that a parcel has been held at Mumbai Customs due to illegal documents and other contraband material found in the it.