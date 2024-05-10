Differently-abled Jamia students get three-wheel EVs

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is set to benefit approximately 200 students with the introduction of a three-wheeler e-vehicle, aimed at enhancing accessibility and mobility for differently-abled students.

The university recently received the e-vehicle from Yali Mobility, an incubated start-up from IIT-Madras specializing in vehicles for differently-abled individuals. This wheelchair-equipped vehicle enables users to independently control its speed, direction, and movement, eliminating the need for external assistance.

At the launch ceremony, JMI officials including Prof Eqbal Hussain (Officiating V-C), Mohd Hadis Lari (Officiating Registrar), and Mohd Muslim Khan (Dean of Social Sciences) were present alongside Sakthivel Thayappahn, the director of Yali Mobility.

Hussain emphasized JMI’s existing accessibility features like ramps and lifts, underlining how the e-vehicle would further enhance mobility and potentially improve the university’s accreditation rankings.

Thayappahn, sharing insights into the project, said the university’s prestigious heritage, high ranking (third in NIRF), and dedication to inclusivity, all of which align with Yali Mobility’s Project Freedom initiative, aimed at ensuring accessibility on campuses.