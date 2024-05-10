Delhi

IPL gambling racket busted by Delhi cops, accused held

The accused was identified as Vinod Saini, resident of Rohini.
For representation purposes
For representation purposesFile photo
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) gambling racket in the city and arrested one person who was found involved in online betting during a match being played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The accused was identified as Vinod Saini, resident of Rohini.

DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu said under operation ‘Panther Claw’, a dedicated team of Anti-snatching Cell, Rohini District was working persistently to apprehend criminals engaged in organised crimes in Rohini District. “We received intelligence from classified sources on May 6 that an online cricket betting racket is operating during the IPL match being played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the area of Sector-15, Rohini Delhi,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, a team was formed which conducted a raid at a specific premise where a person was found running a cricket betting racket during the IPL match, the officer added. “One laptop and one mobile phone was also seized in the case,” the officer said.

After registering a case under relevant sections of the Delhi Public gambling Act, the accused was arrested by the police. Further probe is in progress, he added.

IPL gambling racket

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com