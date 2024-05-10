IPL gambling racket busted by Delhi cops, accused held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) gambling racket in the city and arrested one person who was found involved in online betting during a match being played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The accused was identified as Vinod Saini, resident of Rohini.

DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu said under operation ‘Panther Claw’, a dedicated team of Anti-snatching Cell, Rohini District was working persistently to apprehend criminals engaged in organised crimes in Rohini District. “We received intelligence from classified sources on May 6 that an online cricket betting racket is operating during the IPL match being played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the area of Sector-15, Rohini Delhi,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, a team was formed which conducted a raid at a specific premise where a person was found running a cricket betting racket during the IPL match, the officer added. “One laptop and one mobile phone was also seized in the case,” the officer said.

After registering a case under relevant sections of the Delhi Public gambling Act, the accused was arrested by the police. Further probe is in progress, he added.