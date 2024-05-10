Man beaten to death over personal enmity in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man, who worked at a cloth store in Karol Bagh, was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by two men in northwest Delhi’s Begumpur area over an old enmity, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Deepanshu alias Tillu Gujjar (24) and Neeraj Bonga (22), were arrested by the police.

DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu said a call was received at Begumpur police station on May 7 reporting an unconscious man lying in the mud, after which the local police team reached the scene at Ambedkar Chowk, Kali Mata Mandir in Begum Vihar area.

“A man was found in the mud in an unconscious condition. He was shifted to BSA Hospital, Rohini where doctors declared him brought dead and the body was preserved in the hospital for postmortem,” the DCP said.

The autopsy revealed head injuries to the deceased, the police said, adding that a case of murder was registered and probe began. The victim was identified as Gagan alias Chintu, who worked in a cloth store in Karol Bagh and resided alone in a rented room in the area of Begumpur.