Man beaten to death over personal enmity in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man, who worked at a cloth store in Karol Bagh, was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by two men in northwest Delhi’s Begumpur area over an old enmity, an official said on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Deepanshu alias Tillu Gujjar (24) and Neeraj Bonga (22), were arrested by the police.
DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu said a call was received at Begumpur police station on May 7 reporting an unconscious man lying in the mud, after which the local police team reached the scene at Ambedkar Chowk, Kali Mata Mandir in Begum Vihar area.
“A man was found in the mud in an unconscious condition. He was shifted to BSA Hospital, Rohini where doctors declared him brought dead and the body was preserved in the hospital for postmortem,” the DCP said.
The autopsy revealed head injuries to the deceased, the police said, adding that a case of murder was registered and probe began. The victim was identified as Gagan alias Chintu, who worked in a cloth store in Karol Bagh and resided alone in a rented room in the area of Begumpur.
During investigation, the cops scanned around 400 CCTV camera footages in the vicinity and found that on May 7, the victim Gagan alongwith his two friends had gone to Rohini Sector 20 where he was confronted with one of the accused with whom he had an enmity.
“Both of them had a minor scuffle and thereafter, they left the place. On the basis of technical surveillance and intelligence from sources, two suspects, namely Neeraj and Deepanshu, were apprehended in the case,” the senior officer said.
On interrogation, the accused disclosed that they, along with a third accomplice, had met the deceased on a street. They took him to an abandoned DDA property in the area and assaulted him with sticks and threw him into the mud of a ‘nala’ (waste drain).
The officer said the two sticks (danda) used in the commission of the offence were recovered from their possession and raids are being carried out at the possible hideouts to nab their third accomplice.
Bus driver stabbed to death in north Delhi
In a seperate incident, a 37-year-old bus driver was stabbed to death by unknown persons in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area Thursday afternoon, police said. Ravi Yadav, the victim, was found injured at the main market near Harijan Basti in Sarai Rohila, with a wound in his chest, a police officer said. A case of murder has been registered, police said.