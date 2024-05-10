Punjab CM Mann to hold roadshows in East, South Delhi

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold roadshows in East and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies on Saturday in support of INDIA bloc candidates.

Moreover, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita will hold road shows in four constituencies in the city where AAP has fielded its candidates, it added.

“Sunita ji has conducted three roadshows in East Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi constituencies in the beginning of election campaign. Now the party has decided to hold roadshows of the CM’s wife in all four constituencies,” said a senior party leader.

Under a seat-sharing arrangement the Congress is contesting from Chandni Chowk, North east Delhi and North west Delhi while the AAP has fielded from East Delhi, South west Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi. The two parties are in alliance in Haryana and Gujarat as well.