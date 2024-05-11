First time in 8 years, Delhi govt schools to be completely shut during summer break

NEW DELHI: For the past eight years, Delhi government schools have continuously operated during summer vacations under various initiatives such as Mission Buniyaad, reading campaigns, challenges, and additional classes.

For the first time in eight years, these schools will remain closed during the summer break, offering some relief to the permanent residents of Delhi, including migrant students and their parents.

Ajay Veer Yadav, General Secretary of the Government School Teachers Association, remarked, “Over the last eight years, various NGOs have conducted unsuccessful experiments on lakhs of students in Delhi through initiatives like Mission Buniyaad and Reading Campaigns. After reviewing the campaigns, these schemes were found to have zero impact on the students. Thus, summer holidays were declared, returning the education system to its former state.”

Yadav further said, “The purpose of summer vacations is to imbue students with cultural values through practical knowledge and exposure to regional customs. However, in recent years, by keeping schools open during the summer, innocent children were sent into the care of their grandparents instead of allowing them to go home and visit their native places.”

Discussing the teachers’ conditions, Yadav said, “Teachers were also kept busy with school duties, seminars, life-learning camps, and workshops during the pre-determined holidays, which earlier prevented them from fulfilling social responsibilities.”