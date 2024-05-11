Joint campaign: Congress, AAP to hold padyatras, corner meets

NEW DELHI: Congress will also campaign for INDIA bloc ally AAP in the four seats of Delhi the latter is contesting under the seat-sharing agreement, party’s city unit interim president Devender Yadav said on Friday.

“Congress and AAP candidates will hold door-to-door campaigns to publicise the salient features of Congress’ 5 Nyay and 25 guarantees, to take people out of their plight, due to the misrule of the BJP in the past 10 years,” Yadav said after attending a meeting held by the coordination committee.

He said that for the co-ordination and united campaigning of Congress and AAP workers, padayatras and corner meetings will also be held.

“It is necessary for the Congress and AAP to canvass unitedly in the Lok Sabha election in Delhi to throw out the BJP, as a change in government was essential to save democracy and the constitution, and stop the further deterioration of the country,” AICC in-charge for Delhi, Deepak Babaria added.

Meanwhile, Congress candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats Jai Prakash Agarwal, Udit Raj, and Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday flagged off 100 auto-rickshaws each from their respective constituencies to publicise the party’s manifesto, a Congress statement said.

Yadav said 100 auto-rickshaws each will ply in the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi and North East Delhi where the Congress has fielded candidates.

Former DPCC chief Anil Chaudhary said the Congress and AAP have fully activated their workers at the grassroots level. Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25 while votes counting on June 4.