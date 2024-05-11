Storm kills two, leaves 23 injured in Delhi

NEW DELHI: At least two people were killed and 23 injured due to stormy weather in Delhi which led to uprooting of trees and damage to some houses.
According to a senior police official, the police received 152 calls regarding incidents of uprooting of trees, 55 calls related to building damages and 202 calls about power disruption.
The national capital was hit by a major dust and thunderstorm last night along with light rain which was experienced in some areas of the city.
"Two died and six were injured after trees fell on them, while 17 were left injured as their houses got damaged in the stormy weather," the officer said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi reported winds of over 50 kmph speed.
"Gusty Winds reported (kmph) over Delhi: Ujwa 77 kmph; Jafarpur 57 kmph; Lodhi road 61 kmph; Pragati Maidan 63 kmph; Pitampura 57 kmph; Narayana 50 kmph; Najafgarh 40 kmph," it said in a post on X.
A total of nine flights were also diverted late Friday evening due to poor weather condition, officials said.
According to the weather department, more rain and thunderstorms were expected in the national capital this morning.
Meanwhile, the felling of trees caused traffic disruption in several areas prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to issue multiple alerts asking the commuters to avoid the stretch.