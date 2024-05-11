Storm kills two, leaves 23 injured in Delhi

NEW DELHI: At least two people were killed and 23 injured due to stormy weather in Delhi which led to uprooting of trees and damage to some houses.

According to a senior police official, the police received 152 calls regarding incidents of uprooting of trees, 55 calls related to building damages and 202 calls about power disruption.

The national capital was hit by a major dust and thunderstorm last night along with light rain which was experienced in some areas of the city.