Suspected thief dies after falling from Okhla rooftop in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A man, suspected to be a thief after preliminary inquiry, died after falling from the terrace of a house in southeast Delhi when he was allegedly attempting to enter the house for theft, an officer said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Md Yaseen (26), a resident of Okhla Vihar.

According to the official, a call was received at Jamia Nagar police station on Thursday at 5.26 am reporting a male dead body lying on a street in Batla House, Jamia Nagar.

Upon reaching the site of the incident, the caller Ilyas informed the police that the body had been taken to hospital by CATS Ambulance.

“The crime team was called and photographs were taken. The unknown person was declared dead by the doctors and a medico-legal case (MLC) report was collected from AIIMS trauma centre,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

He said that the statements of the public were obtained. As per the statement recorded, at about 4.30 am Yaseen entered the house of one woman and she raised an alarm.

“The neighbours were awakened and Yaseen went to the terrace of the house and then he jumped onto the terrace of another house and then to another terrace. In his third leap, he lost his balanced and fell from the terrace of a house,” said the DCP.

The DCP said Yaseen’s brother’s statement has been recorded and he stated that the deceased was of unsound mind and he was away from home for more than one year.