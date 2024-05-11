‘Teachers not marked present on MCD app will lose salary,’ says Commissioner

NEW DELHI: In response to the slow adoption of the MCD Smart App, the MCD Commissioner has issued an official notification stating that salaries for April and May will only be disbursed to teachers based on their attendance recorded via the smart app.

According to the data provided, nine heads of schools, 159 teaching staff, and 251 non-teaching staff have not been registered for biometric attendance on the MCD Smart App.

All District Deputy Education Officers (DDE) must ensure that every employee under the jurisdiction of Delhi government is registered for biometric attendance on the MCD Smart App. Additionally, it should be certified on the salary bills by the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDO) that the bills are prepared based on the app- recorded attendance.

Following this, all zonal accounts will process the bills based on certificates issued by the DDOs. Failure to comply with the instructions will be taken seriously, and the responsibility will be assigned to the zonal DDOs/DDEs, said an official circular from the MCD.

One teacher, requesting anonymity, commented, “This rule of marking attendance is completely against the laws. The MCD Teachers Association approached the Delhi High Court in 2021 after the government mandated the installation of this app. The court directed that salaries should not be contingent on this process, but regrettably, the MCD has issued another circular enforcing attendance marking on the app.”

The teachers’ body had previously challenged the MCD order in court, claiming it poses a potential threat to privacy. The teachers argued that the app could compromise their security by gaining unrestricted access to confidential data.

Civic body insists attendance on app

