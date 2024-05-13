AAP more united after my arrest, Kejriwal tells MLAs

NEW DELHI: The AAP became more united “after my arrest”, Kejriwal said on Sunday, after his first meeting with the party MLAs after his release on interim bail, at the chief minister’s residence.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had planned to topple the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab after his arrest in a money-laundering case, but it did not work out and the party became stronger in his absence.

Addressing his party colleagues, Kejriwal expressed his gratitude for their efforts towards the functioning of both AAP and the state goverments in his absense. “My only worry was that if due to my incarceration, the work in Delhi stopped, the supply of medicines in hospitals, electricity, water got disrupted, then they (BJP) would get a chance to blame it on us and in the middle of the elections, we will somehow lose the narrative. But all of you did a very good job,” the chief minister said.

Recalling the incidents that transpired in the past one and a half months, Kejriwal said the Supreme Court granting interim bail to him till June 1 “was no less than a miracle”. He also remebered how during meetings with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and ministers Bharadwaj and Atishi in Tihar Jail, he would inquire whether the entire system in Delhi is working or not.

“When those from the BJP used to meet me before my arrest, they used to tell me that they will get me arrested and after that, they will break our party and topple the government in Delhi. Then in Punjab, they will poach our MLAs by any means and take Bhagwant Mann with them. And I do not know what kind of stories they had woven and exactly the opposite happened,” he said.