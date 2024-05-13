After schools, several city hospitals and airport get bomb threats; police in a tizzy

NEW DELHI: More than five hospitals in Delhi and the IGI Airport received bomb threats through emails on Sunday, 11 days after similar messages to over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR sparked a scare of an unprecedented scale.

The airport received a bomb threat email that claimed that explosives had been planted on the hospital premises, but after a thorough check by the police, the threat was found a hoax, officials said.

As per the threat email, seen by this newspaper, unidentified suspects had mentioned explosives being planted inside the buildings. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said that around 3.30 pm, a bomb hoax mail was received at GTB Hospital, GTB Enclave.

“Hospital authorities informed police about that mail. Immediately police swung into action and called the bomb disposal squad at the hospital and got the checking done of GTB Hospital and Delhi State Cancer Institute (situated within the premises of GTB Hospital). Nothing suspicious was found,” he said.

In Dwarka, Dabri police station received a PCR call regarding a bomb threat email at Dada Dev hospital after which the police and hospital staff checked the premises of the hospital.

“Bomb disposal squad, fire tenders and the agencies requisitioned also visited the hospital. Nothing suspicious was found in the hospital premises,” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

In north Delhi, a similar threat was received at Burari hospital after which police along with bomb squad conducted searches but found nothing.

DCP (north) M K Meena said no information regarding the bomb threat email came from Bara Hindu Rao and Aruna Asif Ali hospitals. However, police conducted a search over there too. “Nothing suspicious was found,” said Meena.

DCP (IGI airport) Usha Rangnani said, “Enhanced security protocols are now in effect, and safety measures have been intensified. Legal action has been initiated. No suspicious items have been found as of now. Please remain calm and disregard any rumours.”