Building castles in air, BJP takes jibe at Kejriwal's guarantees

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Sunday termed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s poll promises as “ridiculous” as of the 543 parliamentary seats, the AAP is contesting elections on only 21. “They are claiming to form the government but they might not even open their account this time. Not only does it seem ridiculous but I remember an old hindi saying ‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’ (daydreaming)” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva jibed.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal announced AAP’s ‘10 guarantees’ which encompass a broad spectrum of public welfare initiatives, including pledges for free electricity, and improved healthcare, if his party wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to every ‘guarantee’, the Delhi BJP chief said that the former is only an expert in selling false dreams. “He knows that, far from coming to power at the Centre, he is going to be ousted from the Delhi government in February next year. So, to remain in the news, he is saying anything at all,” Sachdeva said.

He said Kejriwal runs ‘a government of lies’ and does politics of false promises, but the people of Delhi and the country will not be misled by any of his promises. “Now, no matter how many guarantees he gives; it does not seem possible for his party to open its account in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

On Kejriwal’s announcement to provide 24-hour electricity in the entire country, Sachdeva said, “The entire country will get electricity exactly like it is available in Delhi, middle class buys at `8/unit while for business class it is Rs 11-13/unit.”

On Kejriwal’s promise to revamp education, Sachdeva said, not a single new school or college has been opened in Delhi in past 9 years, and AAP is claiming to open schools in every village of the country.

“It became clear how much he respects the soldiers, when he asked for proof of the surgical strike from the army,” Sachdeva said on Kejriwal’s promise to shut Agniveer scheme.

On the promise of complete statehood to Delhi, the BJP leader said the chances of the city getting statehood were killed by Kejriwal himself.