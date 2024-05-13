Fallout of SC order: Delhi CM’s office further marginalised

The Supreme Court order granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the Akshay Tritya (as festival of prosperity) day in a corruption case would have an unusual fallout. The experts have talked on the macro issues like with it would increase the stranglehold of criminals in politics or conversely stop a government from turning dictatorial in imprisoning its opponents in times of the elections.

A very telling comment on the order was made by a well-known cartoonist of a leading daily saying that how could one get bail in a corruption case without going to the laundry. The euphemism of laundry, or the washing machine, has been used increasingly in the recent times for the BJP, the ruling party at the centre, for admitting opposition leaders with corruption and other criminal charges and clearing them of these charges.

At the micro level, that is governance of Delhi, the order would have some short term immediate impact but a much greater impact in the long term. The Supreme Court while granting interim bail has barred Kejriwal from visiting his office or the Delhi Secretariat and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the L-G’s approval.

In the short run, this order could help holding of the Mayoral polls in the national capital on an early date. Towards the end of the last month, the Raj Niwas had ordered postponing of the election of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor, stating that the appointment of a presiding officer could not be made for the polls in the absence of inputs from the chief minister, who was lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering-linked excise policy case.

Observers say that Lieutenant Governor Vinai K Saxena took refuge in official jugglery to avoid a certain defeat for the BJP candidates, which the ruling party wanted to avoid as the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls was peaking in the national Capital.

Now that Kejriwal is out on the bail, he can definitely provide the required ‘inputs’ to the Lieutenant Governor to hold elections. However, it’s unlikely that the CM’s inputs would help holding the Mayoral polls before the Lok Sabha polling day in Delhi. Nevertheless, it would certainly stop the Raj Niwas from indefinitely postponing the elections.

Moving away from such immediate issues, it’s the effect, in the long run, which this ruling of the Supreme Court would have is the matter of interest for those who study closely the governance model of the National Capital territory of Delhi. In the past decade that we have had the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital, its functioning may well have acquired the sobriquet of a government which proposes but the system disposes.