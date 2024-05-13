Poll promises must reach people: Congress

NEW DELHI: Interim president of Delhi-unit of Congress Devender Yadav on Sunday said workers were identified, shortlisted and screened before being picked for Booth Level Agents (BLA) training.

Addressing the training camp of BLAs in the Badli assembly, Yadav said the main focus will be to take the message of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to the people and popularise the five ‘nyay (justice)’ and 25 guarantees included in the party manifesto.

Booth Level Agents (BLA) are appointed for specific polling station areas by recognised political parties to complement the Booth Level Officers (BLO) of the respective polling stations.

The shortlisted candidates have been provided with a bag containing publicity material such as voters’ list of the area, the Congress’ guarantee card, a copy of the party manifesto, and publicity material of the party candidate, among others, Yadav said.

A monitoring system has been created to evaluate the performance of the 10 teams constituted for the booth-management training.

The booth-level teams will contact first-time 18-year-old voters to ensure their support for the Congress and the INDIA bloc candidates. The first-time voters will be informed about the Congress’ guarantees and the salient features of the party’s manifesto and assurances to the youngsters, Yadav said. The training programme was also intended to attract women and the elderly to the Congress and the INDIA bloc.

Propagate ‘5 nyay’: Cong

