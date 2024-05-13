Sikh youth hold bike rally in support of BJP in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Sunday flagged a motorcycle rally in which youth from the Sikh community, wearing saffron turbans, participated in large number to showcase their support for the saffron party.

The rally, bearing slogan #SikhWithModi, started from the state BJP office and culminated at Connaught Place. Senior leaders like Virendra Sachdeva, former Union Minister general VK Singh along with Manjinder Sirsa marked their presence.

Addressing the rally, Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi values every section of the society.

“Be it constructing the Kartarpur Corridor or exempting taxes on langar (community kitchen) or celebrating the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, PM Modi has done historic works for the Sikh community,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

He said that the significant number of people from the Sikh community participating in the rally is evidence that this time, the people of Delhi want to see Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time.

General VK Singh said the Sikh community is on the roads through this bike rally to convey the message that Modi government will once again remain victorious. He said that PM Modi has always been inclined towards the Sikh community.

Sirsa said the Sikh community is moving forward on the streets with the message that they all stand with Prime Minister Modi. “On one hand, there is Congress, which massacred Sikhs, and on the other hand, there is the BJP, which stands with Sikhs in sorrow and joy. Not only this, the Congress, which mistreated Sikhs in Punjab, only used Sikhs, while the Modi government has honoured Sikhs in every respect over the past 10 years,” said Sirsa.