100 stab wounds: Three juveniles among six held for Sarai Rohila murder

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police nabbed six people, including three juveniles, in connection with the brutal murder of a man who was stabbed to death, with over 100 stab wounds reportedly inflicted on his upper body.

The accused were identified as Ajeet Kumar Jha (22), Iqbal (19), Shiva (20), and three juveniles.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said the police control room was informed regarding the dead body by a call received at Sarai Rohilla police station on May 9.

“The dead body was shifted to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. The deceased was identified as Ravi Yadav, a resident of Patel Nagar, by his wife Savitri in the mortuary of Hindu Rao Hospital,” the DCP said.

The woman (wife of the deceased) stated that her husband, Ravi Yadav, is the complainant and eyewitness in a case of murder and an attempt to murder in the Anand Parbat area. One Kishan was arrested in connection with the case and has been released from jail on bail recently.

During the probe, the police teams conducted multiple raids at all the possible hideouts of the suspects and succeeded in apprehending one of the accused from the Zakhira area in the national capital on May 10. The accused was identified as Ajeet Kumar Jha, a.k.a. Gullu.

Minor, directed by Tihar inmate, plots murder

Gullu disclosed that he, along with Shiva, Iqbal, and three juveniles, killed Yadav. He also disclosed that in 2020, one Rajan was killed in a quarrel with Ravi Yadav. Shiva is the younger brother of Rajan.

One Rahulla made a phone call from Tihar Jail in Delhi to a juvenile and directed that Yadav be assassinated as soon as possible.

The juvenile hatched a conspiracy with Shiva, Iqbal, and other two minors and they decided to kill Ravi Yadav on May 8.

The teams traced the locations of other accused and succeeded in apprehending Shiva, Iqbal, and the three minors, the officer added.