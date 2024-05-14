3,800 tonne daily solid waste going untreated, horrible: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday instructed relevant authorities, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), to take immediate action to prevent further increase in untreated municipal solid waste in Delhi and its surrounding areas until proper waste processing facilities are established. The court urged authorities to explore various measures, including limiting construction activities, to address the pressing issue.

The bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan emphasised the violation of citizens’ fundamental right to a pollution-free environment under Article 21 of the Constitution due to the substantial volume of untreated solid waste.

Previously, the court had raised concerns about the untreated 3,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste in Delhi, highlighting non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and issued a notice to the civic body.

During Monday’s hearing the court said the issue was a vital one and goes beyond politics. “We are worried about this, what would the world say, in the national capital, 3,800 tonnes of waste goes untreated everyday in 2024. What will happen in 2025?,” Justice Oka observed.

Advocate Maneka Guruswamy, appearing for MCD, informed the court that a facility capable of handling the excessive 3,800 tonnes of solid waste per day is expected to be operational only by June 2027, exacerbating concerns over the escalating waste accumulation over the next three years.

Consequently, the court directed the secretary of the Ministry of Housing Affairs to convene a meeting of all relevant authorities to devise solutions. It warned of potential drastic measures if concrete proposals are not presented.

Additionally, the court lamented the apparent disregard by authorities for the severe consequences of inadequate waste management, stressing the violation of citizens’ fundamental rights.

The court concluded by scheduling further hearing for July 26, reiterating the urgency of addressing the issue.