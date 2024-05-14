Ageing with a purpose

Run the race in your prime years. Count the trophies in your twilight. Today we run multiple marathons while young, goaded by the aspirations thrown at us at regular intervals. Finally, as we near 60 and prepare to hang up our boots, retirement schemes start beckoning us from billboards and screens.

We gradually conjure up a vision of easy chairs and long walks, perhaps with a grandchild in tow. We come to terms with the fact that it’s time to slow down and start focusing on the daily crossword or sudoku. From then on, it’s a slow winding down of our system until, one fine day, we shut down forever.

Life need not necessarily end like a deflated balloon. Perhaps these are merely concepts promoted to sell pension plans.

As we celebrated the birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore on May 7, how many of us knew that he started painting after he turned 60? If you imagine him waking up one morning, putting down his pen, picking up a brush, and painting like he was suddenly possessed of a new vigour, then it only means you’ve seen too many Bollywood movies lately.

In the real world, that is not how things work. He started off by working on the words he had crossed out while writing, turning them into shapes by filling them up with his imaginative doodling. They all resembled hitherto unknown animals and he referred to them as those that could not evolve into their natural form.

The doodles soon moved onto canvases, singing songs of nature in visual form, with his childhood hours spent looking out of his window turning into his inspiration. His landscapes caught the shimmering glory of daybreak, as he was a habitual early riser.