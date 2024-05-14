Anti-mosquito drive in over 1.7L houses, nearly Rs 4.68 lakh fined: MCD

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday said it has so far collected over Rs 4.68 lakh in fines from defaulters allowing mosquitogenic conditions in homes or construction sites.

The MCD, in a statement on Monday, said it sprayed insecticides in 1,77,223 houses across several locations in the city. The civic body added that it has issued 22,576 legal notices to defaulters allowing mosquitogenic conditions in their homes.

The domestic breeding checkers (DBC) of the MCD conducted 1,21,54,192 house visits from the start of this year till April 11 to check for dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases, it said.

Fines of Rs 4,68,705 were collected by the civic body after they found mosquito breeding and larvae-eating fish at 216 locations, the statement said.

The MCD also carried out a special drive to check mosquitogenic conditions at construction sites in all 12 of its zones.

During the special drive, 282 construction sites were checked, during which mosquito breeding was detected in 76 construction sites, and 61 legal notices and 26 prosecutions were issued.

A charge of Rs 8,700 was imposed on the defaulters, TIG Company Kotla Mubarakpur, Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh, Venkateshwar Hospital Rohini, Guru Govind Singh Hospital Raghubir Nagar, among others.