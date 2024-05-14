Kejriwal says if INDIA bloc wins, he will be out of Tihar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed he will be released from the Tihar jail on June 5 if the INDIA bloc comes to power after the election results are announced, even as he alleged that efforts were made to break and humiliate him during his prison stay.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. He will have to surrender on June 2.

Addressing his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, Kejriwal said, “I have to go back to jail on June 2nd. I will be watching the results on June 4 from the jail. If you work hard and make the INDIA bloc win, I will come back on June 5. If there is any lack of effort, then let’s see when we will meet.”

Talking about the election campaigning of the INDIA bloc, he said for the past few days, he has received plenty of invitations from various parties and candidates of the opposition bloc from all over the country.

“I will try and go to most of the places in the next 21 days to campaign for the INDIA bloc. I have been receiving invitations from individual candidates as well, from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and so on. I will try and go to as many places as possible and work hard for election campaigning,” he said.

Kejriwal said that when he was arrested, he was feeling that he would have to stay in jail for six to seven months.

“I was mentally prepared for that. I had absolutely no expectation that I would come back in the middle. Miracle happened. The judgement given by the Supreme Court on Friday seems as if God has performed a miracle,” he said.

“I do not know what hatred Modi has harboured against me and the Aam Aadmi Party that he is hell-bent on crushing the Aam Aadmi Party. But Narendra Modi is no God, and God is with us in this fight,” he stressed. He alleged that he was not given insulin for 15 days.

“I have been suffering from diabetes for 20 years and have been on insulin for 10 years. I have very high sugar levels, and I take 52 units of insulin daily, which is a lot,” he said.

The AAP supremo alleged that the jail authority had once cancelled the meeting of his wife Sunita with him.

“It is the right of the prisoners to meet their families. Whoever is a prisoner, be it a terrorist, be it a rapist, or be it a murderer, they are allowed to meet their family members twice a week," Kejriwal said.

“One day, the jail authority cancelled the meeting with my wife... Only after there was an uproar about this matter did these people write another mail to my wife at 11 am saying that you can have the meeting,” he continued.

Exhorting the councillors of his party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to work harder in their wards, he said the people “love and respect us only because of our work.”

He claimed the BJP tried to poach the party councillors but they stood strong. Kejriwal said till three months ago, it seemed that the BJP will have more than 400 seats.