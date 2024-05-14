Modi, Rahul to raise poll campaign heat in capital

NEW DELHI: With less than two weeks left for Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, the BJP's star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are expected to hold rallies or roadshows in the national capital.

The BJP has replaced its sitting MPs from all seven seats except Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, while rivals Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have allied in Delhi with a 3:4 seat sharing agreement.

A meeting of the party leaders was held at the Delhi BJP office earlier in the day to discuss the preparations for the prime minister’s rally in the city, they said.

“The rally venue has been selected as the Yamuna Khadar area, which lies in the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency and is also adjacent to the East Delhi constituency. May 18–19 have been fixed as the possible dates for the rally but the consent of the national leadership is yet to be received,” a senior Delhi BJP leader said, as quoted by a news agency.

The prime minister is also likely to hold another rally in Delhi later on to cover the other constituencies, he added.

The campaign schedule of the top BJP brass, including national president J P Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and chief ministers of the party-ruled states like Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, is also being formalised, he said.

On the other hand, Congress’ interim Delhi president, Devender Yadav, said on Monday that the party will hold around five to seven town halls in the national capital ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has agreed to address one of the Town Hall meetings, he said.

“One town hall and two to three roadshows and rallies will be held after May 19 in which senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to take part. We will try to hold a rally led by Rahul Gandhi before May 19,” a senior party functionary in Delhi said.

A war room functionary said they have also come up with the “Rahul ji sahi hai” slogan for the elections.