Multiple in-flight jewel theft accused arrested

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old man who used to commit theft of valuables and cash in aircraft, especially targeting elderly women carrying handbags, was arrested by the police, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Rajesh Kumar (jewel thief) and Sharad Jain (receiver of stolen jewellery).

Sharing details, DCP (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said a Zero FIR was received from Hyderabad in which a woman complainant alleged that on April 11, she had travelled from Hyderabad to New Delhi in an Air India flight, from where she was scheduled to fly to the US.

During this journey, her jewellery worth Rs 7 lakhs, which were kept in a handbag, were stolen by an unnamed accused.

On the basis of Zero FIR, the Delhi Police registered a case. Accordingly, a team was formed that analysed footage of CCTV cameras at Delhi's IGI Airport, Amritsar and Hyderabad airports with the help of Air India officials.

After analysis of video footage from around 100 cameras and the manifest of the said flights, one suspect was shortlisted, as he was seen on both flights on which theft incidents were reported.

“The phone number of the suspected passenger was obtained from the airlines concerned, however, he used to provide a fake number at the time of booking to deceive the airlines, and the said number was registered in the name of someone else. On the basis of his call detail records (CDR), it was found that suspect lives in the Paharganj area, however, he keeps his phone switched on for a very limited period of time,” the DCP said.

A police team was dispatched, which nabbed the suspect, Rajesh Kapoor, from a guesthouse in Paharganj. Under interrogation, the accused confessed his guilt in several other cases and disclosed that he used to commit theft of jewellery and other valuables from aircraft.

He further disclosed that he used to target elderly female passengers carrying handbags in flights and secretly steal their valuables. “On several occasions, after zeroing in on his target, he even got his seat changed from the airlines in a routine manner to sit near the target,” the officer said.