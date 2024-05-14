Multiple in-flight jewel theft accused arrested
NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old man who used to commit theft of valuables and cash in aircraft, especially targeting elderly women carrying handbags, was arrested by the police, an official said on Monday.
The accused were identified as Rajesh Kumar (jewel thief) and Sharad Jain (receiver of stolen jewellery).
Sharing details, DCP (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said a Zero FIR was received from Hyderabad in which a woman complainant alleged that on April 11, she had travelled from Hyderabad to New Delhi in an Air India flight, from where she was scheduled to fly to the US.
During this journey, her jewellery worth Rs 7 lakhs, which were kept in a handbag, were stolen by an unnamed accused.
On the basis of Zero FIR, the Delhi Police registered a case. Accordingly, a team was formed that analysed footage of CCTV cameras at Delhi's IGI Airport, Amritsar and Hyderabad airports with the help of Air India officials.
After analysis of video footage from around 100 cameras and the manifest of the said flights, one suspect was shortlisted, as he was seen on both flights on which theft incidents were reported.
“The phone number of the suspected passenger was obtained from the airlines concerned, however, he used to provide a fake number at the time of booking to deceive the airlines, and the said number was registered in the name of someone else. On the basis of his call detail records (CDR), it was found that suspect lives in the Paharganj area, however, he keeps his phone switched on for a very limited period of time,” the DCP said.
A police team was dispatched, which nabbed the suspect, Rajesh Kapoor, from a guesthouse in Paharganj. Under interrogation, the accused confessed his guilt in several other cases and disclosed that he used to commit theft of jewellery and other valuables from aircraft.
He further disclosed that he used to target elderly female passengers carrying handbags in flights and secretly steal their valuables. “On several occasions, after zeroing in on his target, he even got his seat changed from the airlines in a routine manner to sit near the target,” the officer said.
Evading detection
A large number of gold-like and silver-like jewellery items were recovered from his accommodation in Paharganj; however, he also revealed that on several occasions he sold the stolen jewellery items to a jeweller, namely Sharad Jain, in the Karol Bagh area and took cash in return.
He further disclosed that he spent most of the cash in playing online and offline ‘satta’ (gambling).
The accused, Rajesh, recognised the tendency of passengers to carry valuables in their handbags, and he strategically travelled on premium domestic flights, notably Air India and Vistara, bound for destinations like Delhi, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad.
Exploiting the chaos of boarding, accused Rajesh would secretly rifle through overhead cabins, carefully assessing and stealing valuables from unsuspecting victims’ handbags while passengers settled into their seats. His method, carefully timed to coincide with distractions inherent in the boarding process, allowed him to operate undetected.