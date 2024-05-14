When Things Get Clouded Over

As Coronavirus tore through nations, it brought with it a heavy sense of gloom and uncertainty besides a dreary vision of what the future holds. Artist Valay Gada encapsulated these emotions through his recently held exhibition ‘Cloud Pruning’, a Japanese term used for the topiary technique of shaping trees and shrubs into clouds. For this, the Delhi-based artist shifted from his usual commentaries on climate change and urbanisation to that of an internal dialogue.

“I look at clouds as something which obscures vision; the act of pruning takes that away. The inspiration for the artwork began during the pandemic,” Gada said. On his walks with his dogs at The Ridge in Delhi, he began observing the nature and chaos around him. This triggered his existential crisis, questioning his pursuit of art. “Every time I walked on these roads; it reminded me of Robert Frost’s The Road not Taken poem. There’s a bit of regret for the road I didn’t take. And you have to live with the consequences of the path that you do take,” he said.

For ‘Paper Dream’, the artist created a bougainvillea sculpture from brass and stoneware clay. “I came across a carpet of bougainvillea flowers during my walks. They are also known as paper flowers. They are very fragile like paper and survive in really arid conditions. They don’t need to be watered to bloom. So, for me, these represent dreams that we start off with when we are growing up. They are massive, vivid and colourful. Yet not all of them come to fruition,” he said.