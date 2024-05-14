When Things Get Clouded Over

As Coronavirus tore through nations, it brought with it a heavy sense of gloom and uncertainty besides a dreary vision of what the future holds. Artist Valay Gada encapsulated these emotions through his recently held exhibition ‘Cloud Pruning’, a Japanese term used for the topiary technique of shaping trees and shrubs into clouds. For this, the Delhi-based artist shifted from his usual commentaries on climate change and urbanisation to that of an internal dialogue.
“I look at clouds as something which obscures vision; the act of pruning takes that away. The inspiration for the artwork began during the pandemic,” Gada said. On his walks with his dogs at The Ridge in Delhi, he began observing the nature and chaos around him. This triggered his existential crisis, questioning his pursuit of art. “Every time I walked on these roads; it reminded me of Robert Frost’s The Road not Taken poem. There’s a bit of regret for the road I didn’t take. And you have to live with the consequences of the path that you do take,” he said.
For ‘Paper Dream’, the artist created a bougainvillea sculpture from brass and stoneware clay. “I came across a carpet of bougainvillea flowers during my walks. They are also known as paper flowers. They are very fragile like paper and survive in really arid conditions. They don’t need to be watered to bloom. So, for me, these represent dreams that we start off with when we are growing up. They are massive, vivid and colourful. Yet not all of them come to fruition,” he said.
Another interesting installation, called the ‘Reading Runes’, were large tapestries. The huge panels, woven by artisans in Rajasthan, were made of dyed wool and seed pods. “Tea leaves, tea cups, the dregs that you see scattered across the path, they form patterns. I was trying to figure out whether it’s a sign. It made me think of how very often we kind of get a little bit lazy and start blaming our destiny for failures,” he said.
One of his exhibits included an illustration of a forlorn bathtub the artist found during his walks that he now grows plants in. He used a bathtub for another installation, with a screen right above it depicting moving clouds. With cushions placed at the head and its insides etched with lines from Virginia Woolf’s novel The Wave, the tub was built for an immersive experience. It beckoned viewers to hop in, rest, look up at the screen brimming with clouds and listen to the audio of the artist’s voice reciting a poem he wrote himself.
“During my stay alone, away from my partner, my head would get messed up. I would get inside the bathtub and recollect memories from my childhood when I would go swimming with my dad. I often completely submerged myself and cut out all the sounds from the outside so as to cope with the madness there. I connected this with Sir John Everett Millais’ paintings of Ophelia surrounding her madness,” he said.
Gada describes Woolf’s The Waves as an influence, too, as a character in the book would put stones in her pocket and attempt to drown herself. His poems, too, are influenced by several literary geniuses. The show revealed Gada’s inner turmoil during his dark days in a simple and raw manner without letting go of the spirit of experimentation, as seen in his attempts at different styles and ideas.