Abhinav Prakash, BJP’s choice for 'debating' Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s youth wing has said it will send a representative for a poll debate with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi if the latter agrees.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) vice-president Abhinav Prakash, an economist and Youtuber, has been handpicked by sitting Bangalore south BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to debate with the senior Congress leader.

The BJP’s response comes after the Wayanad MP accepted the invitation by former judges Madan B Lokur and Ajit P Shah to a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Prakash, a Uttar Pradesh resident, took a jibe at Gandhi, saying that he looked forward (to the debate) and hoped “he (Gandhi) does not run away from the debate the way he ran away from Amethi.”

The BJP’s youth wing chief described Prakash as a “young and dynamic leader of the BJYM” and asserted that the debate between the two leaders will be an “enriching” one.

Prakash, a close aide of Surya, was born in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, and belongs to the Dalit community. An alumnus of the University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prakash is currently working as an assistant professor of economics at Delhi University’s Ramjas College.

He previously taught economics at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Zakir Hussain College.

On Sunday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X, “Day 1 of Rahul Gandhi’s letter accepting an invitation to debate the Prime Minister. The 56-inch chest has not yet mustered the courage to accept the invitation.”