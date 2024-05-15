BJP stages protest near Kejriwal's residence, demands probe in Swati Maliwal 'assault' row

"It's a matter of respect and honour of a woman who has been chief of the Delhi Commission for Women. We are here to support her. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has admitted the incident. Why is not Kejriwal lodging a police complaint against the person who is involved in it," Sachdeva asked

Maliwal had alleged earlier that the Delhi chief minister's assistant Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with her at his residence, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference a day after Maliwal's allegations, Singh said AAP supremo Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.

Sachdeva said the police could launch a probe after confirmation of the incident by Singh. He also urged Maliwal who has maintained complete silence over the incident so far, to come forward to give her statement to the police.