Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30 in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia till May 30 in a corruption case related to an alleged excise scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja also fixed May 30 for further arguments on framing of charges in the case.

The judge noted that an application for postponement of arguments on the charge is pending before the high court.