Kejriwal should be called ‘corruption-wal’: Shivraj

NEW DELHI: Attacking the AAP, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “Corruption-wal” (corrupt man) and alleged that the latter has broken all records in corruption.

“Kejriwal is no longer Kejriwal. He has become ‘Corruption-wal’. This man has broken all the records of corruption. A man who swore to be honest to come to power has become the most corrupt. It is shameful,” he said while addressing a rally in support of the BJP’s East Delhi’s candidate Harsh Malhotra in Mayur Vihar.

The AAP’s national convener is under judicial custody in connection with a case linked to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy scam and is currently on interim bail until June 1 for campaigning. The AAP has called Kejriwal’s arrest illegal and a “ploy to break the party.”

“Kejriwal auctioned the people’s trust here for his own selfish interests. He has neither any vision nor any mission for development,” Chouhan alleged.

Earlier, at a women’s conference in Shahadra’s Nehru Park in support of BJP candidate from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, he highlighted the women-centric schemes of the Madhya Pradesh government and said that it is only the BJP government that has worked to honour the country’s daughters by launching initiatives like ‘Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter’.

He alleged that previous governments worked to create gender differences by creating a gender-based difference between sons and daughters. “The Modi government has worked to honour the country’s women, either through its schemes or policies. The Modi government has worked to empower women and integrate them into the mainstream of society,” he added.

Without naming the Congress candidate from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha, Kanhaiya Kumar, the former CM said that the public will never accept those who raise slogans that “India will be torn to pieces and glorify terrorists.”

The allegations against Kanhaiya have not been proved in court of law.