LS polls: Kejriwal to hold roadshows for Congress candidates in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of Congress said on Tuesday that AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold road shows on Wednesday in support of the party's three Congress candidates.

The Delhi CM will lead the road shows in Jahangirpuri and Model Town. The candidates—Kanhaiya Kumar from Northeast seat, Udit Raj from Northwest and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk will remain present.

This will be the first show of support by any top leader from either party for other candidates.

Meanwhile, the Congress is also expected to return the favour with plans to engage its former president, Rahul Gandhi, to rally support for AAP candidates.

“Congress and INDIA bloc workers have been canvassing with complete coordination and understanding, and their united functioning will be reflected in Kejriwal’s road show,” said Devender Yadav, Delhi Congress president.

Meanwhile,suspense remains on what Kejriwal would speak about in the road shows since the election pitches of both parties are divergent.

While the AAP campaign is largely based on Kejriwal’s arrest and alleged misuse of agencies, Congress has been raising issues of inflation, unemployment and caste representation.