One officer dead as huge fire breaks out at income tax office

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old office superintendent suffocated to death after a massive fire engulfed the Income Tax CR Building at ITO on Tuesday, police said. The police responded to a PCR call in the afternoon, alerting them about the fire on the third floor of the CR Building in the ITO area.

“The fire department and police personnel rushed to the site. The fire was brought under control, and seven people were rescued. A man was found unconscious and was pronounced dead in the hospital. He was identified as an office superintendent,” a senior police officer said, adding that forensic teams were present at the scene.

The Delhi Fire Services said that among the rescued were five men and two women. One person sustained minor injuries and was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fire originated in the building opposite the old police headquarters, still used by the force for certain units. Officials of the DFS confirmed receiving the distress call at 3:07 pm. As many as 21 fire tenders were rushed to combat the blaze.

The local police were also notified to conduct further investigations and ensure law and order. Clips circulating on social media showed occupants seeking refuge on a window ledge while escaping the fire, with firefighters facilitating their descent using ladders.

“I was informed at 4 pm that seven people were rescued from the third floor of the building. The process of dousing flames completely is continuing,” said DFS chief Atul Garg.

“As the firefighters reached the spot, they evacuated the building. We had to use a gas mask due to toxic fumes. Those who were in the building were rescued safely. We have informed the police for further investigation,” said Garg.