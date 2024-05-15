Ride on comfort

Change is afoot, as fashion’s onus is shifting towards a fresh sensibility with a new thrust on comfort. And riding on this change is Nithya Suryaprakas, creative director of the fashion label Alonge. It is where luxury knitwear meets revolutionary innovation.

Founded on the principle of merging quality with comfort, Alonge’s ‘iCotton’ is a ground-breaking blend of shine, softness, stretch, and breathability.

“We believe in empowering individuals to embrace intelligent style. Our garments seamlessly embody what we call the three Es—elegance, efficiency, and enduring allure. For instance, there is the no sheer pants collection, offering impeccable coverage without any transparency," she says.

“With innovative textile technologies like iCotton and Cool by 2 Degrees, we make our black apparels reduce heat by two degrees, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable throughout the day,” she adds.

There are five distinct categories—‘Essentials’, ‘Pret’, ‘Luxury’, ‘Yin Yang’, and ‘Co-ords’. Designed for everyday wear and comfort, the essential pieces balance versatility with timeless appeal. The ‘Prêt’ collection features

finely crafted ready-to-wear garments, blending modern style with exceptional craftsmanship. The ‘Luxury’ collection showcases intricate hand embroidery and Japanese beads, taking luxury to new levels. The ‘Yin-Yang’ collection explores the contrast between black and white, capturing their beauty. The ‘Co-ords’ are sophisticated, cool, and incredibly versatile, offering maximum impact with minimal effort.

“We are inspired by the unparalleled luxury of Supima Cotton, treated to enhance its natural breathability and drape. The curated colour palette is infused with rich hues and captivating lustre, exuding an unmistakable aura of sophistication and charm. These garment will keep you cool even when you are moving around in hot weather,” says Nithya.

Styling this collection can be fun and creative.

“Pairing a loose-fitting cotton dress with a wide belt can create a flattering silhouette. If you are one to keep things cool yet stylish, then we suggest you stick to chunky jewellery and a pair of white sliders. For a more dramatic look, opt for a statement neck piece that comes in a classic colour tone and throw on a pair of strappy heels that will set you unique. These picks are just what you need for the joyous and sunny outings this season,” she adds.