Act against parties listing voters for post-poll schemes, EC tells police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi election commission has called upon the city’s police force to take firm action against political parties and their operatives involved in registering voters for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes.

In a letter addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on May 11, the electoral body emphasised the need to sensitise field personnel and district police to be proactive and vigilant in curbing such illicit activities.

According to the letter, the Delhi election office received complaints regarding certain political parties allegedly registering voters under the guise of conducting surveys for future beneficiary schemes. These parties are purportedly soliciting voters to complete forms manually or digitally to avail themselves of potential benefits from their schemes.

The national capital, with its seven Lok Sabha seats, is scheduled to go to polls on May 25.

The letter, issued by the Delhi chief electoral officer’s office to the Commissioner of Police, outlined specific instances of alleged misconduct, stating, “Complaints are being received against some political parties and their workers for registering individuals for beneficiary-oriented schemes and distributing guarantee cards in the form of pamphlets providing details of prospective individual benefits along with an attached form soliciting details such as name, age, address, mobile number, booth and constituency name.”