BJP raises pitch for Maliwal’s safety

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP staged a massive protest outside the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Wednesday.

The protest was in response to the alleged mistreatment of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by the Chief Minister’s former personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar.

Led by Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva and the party’s women’s front, the protesters demanded Kejriwal’s resignation from the position of Chief Minister of Delhi.

The protest began around 11 AM when hundreds of BJP workers gathered near the CM’s residence at Civil Lines. However, they were not allowed to proceed further and were stopped by the police from moving towards the Chief Minister’s house.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra and BJP National Secretary Dr. Alka Gurjar were among those who attempted to proceed further but were detained by the police along with several other BJP women workers. They were taken to the Civil Lines police station and released after receiving a warning.

The Delhi BJP chief criticized Kejriwal’s silence over the alleged incident and demanded action against those responsible.

“It’s a matter of the respect and honour of a woman who has been the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women. We are here to support her. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has admitted the incident occurred. Why hasn’t Kejriwal lodged a police complaint against the person involved?” Sachdeva questioned.