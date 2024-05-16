Court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody till May 30

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till May 30 in the Delhi liquor policy case.

After considering the plea of the CBI, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Sisodia’s custody till May 30, after being produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The Central Bureau of investigation had registered the case against Sisodia in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22, naming him as one of the accused in the case.

Sisodia had last week, moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Rouse Avenue Court’s order of dismissal of his bail in Delhi liquor scam case, probed by the CBI and ED.

Sisodia knocked the doors of the Delhi HC, after the Rouse Avenue Court had recently on April 30 rejected his bail plea in the case.

Sisodia is presently in judicial custody in both the cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Excise Policy case.