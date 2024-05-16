Foe-turned-friend: Kejriwal holds roadshows for Congress nominees

NEW DELHI: May 15 marked a new day in the political discourse of the national capital, as AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in support of Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Bitter rivals AAP and Congress, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc allies, are in a poll alliance in Delhi with a 4:3 seat-sharing agreement. They are also fighting together in Haryana and Gujarat.

At Model Town, an assembly segment of Chandni Chowk, where former MP Jai Prakash Agarwal is contesting on a Congress ticket, Kejriwal said it is the voter’s hand whether he will return to jail.

“If you press the lotus button [BJP symbol] on May 25 [election day], I will have to go to jail and if you press the ‘hand’ [Congress symbol] button, I may not have to,” he claimed.

Clearing the possible doubt in voters’ minds, he said,” There is an alliance between the Congress and the AAP. Jai Prakash is a Congress contestant. You will not find the ‘broom’ [AAP symbol] on the EVM.” He urged the AAP supporters to elect a Congress nominee.

During the road show in Jahangirpuri, which falls under the North West constituency, the Delhi CM highlighted the development work of the AAP-led Delhi government. “We built 500 schools here and raised the quality of education to global standards,” he said, and he trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government by questioning the number of schools built by the Centre in the past ten years.

Over the 400-plus seat poll slogan of the BJP, Kejriwal alleged that the saffron party wants to change the Constitution of the country and end the reservation for OBCs, SCs and STs. “They repeatedly say they are crossing 400 marks but are not telling why 400 seats were needed. They say that Modi ji will do great things. They need 400 seats to end reservations for OBC, SC and ST. But, they will be unable to get even 250 seats,” he alleged.

He claimed that the INDIA bloc will form the next government. “I have spoken to many across the country. Their [BJP] seats are decreasing in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Punjab. They [BJP] are going to be eliminated from Delhi. Then how can their government be formed?,” he asked.