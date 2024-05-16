Hoax threat: 'Bomb' written on tissue paper triggers panic on Air India's Delhi-Vadodra flight

NEW DELHI: A tissue paper, with the word "BOMB" scribbled on it, found by a crew member on an Air India aircraft at Delhi airport triggered panic among the flyers, prompting the security agencies to inspect the flight. The note was later declared as fake one, a hoax bomb threat.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said information was received around 7.30 pm on Wednesday regarding a tissue paper with the word "bomb" written on it which was found in the lavatory of an Air India flight, scheduled to depart for Vadodara.

Accordingly, the security agencies and the police were alerted who then conducted a thorough inspection but nothing suspicious was found.

Meanwhile, an Air India spokesperson also confirmed about the hoax threat which was detected on Air India flight AI819 scheduled to operate from Delhi to Vadodara on May 15, just before departure.

"All passengers were safely deboarded, following the necessary protocol, and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for mandatory checks by security agencies," the airline official said.

He said that the airline staff on ground made sure to minimize the inconvenience caused to the flyers by this unexpected disruption. Notably, the passengers of the aforesaid flight were flown to Vadodara in a special aircraft on Thursday morning.

Delhi has been grappling with back-to-back 'hoax' bomb threats prompting security agencies to conduct massive search and evacuation operations. Just this month, several schools, hospitals, Tihar jail, and even Delhi Airport have multiple times received threatening emails.