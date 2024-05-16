Kejriwal cheated Delhiites: Chouhan

NEW DELHI: Training his guns on the AAP, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal failed to fulfil his promises and cheated the people of the capital.

“Kejriwal ji cheated the people of Delhi with false promises and deceitful tactics. If he comes to power, he will drown the country in the quagmire of corruption,” Chouhan alleged while addressing a gathering at Malka Ganj in the North East Delhi constituency, where sitting MP Manish Tiwari is being repeated by the BJP.

Attacking Congress’ North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, he alleged, “Kanhaiya Kumar was born on this land, ate what was grown in the fields here but talks about breaking the country. He should be ashamed,” the BJP leader said.

Trying to strike an emotional chord with the women during a rally in New Delhi constituency, he said, “Today, your Mama [uncle] has arrived from MP seeking votes to my Bhanji (Bansuri),” he was referring to the BJP's New Delhi candidate Bansuri Swaraj.

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed a public meeting supporting BJP candidate Kamaljeet Saharawat.

“It was in Delhi where terrorist incidents were witnessed continuously, but there has been no terror activity in Delhi for the last 10 years, which is an example of the strong leadership of the Modi government,” Yadav said.

On the AAP-Congress alliance, he alleged that neither party had a consensus.