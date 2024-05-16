Sikhs will vote for BJP: Chandi Chowk candidate

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that the members of the Sikh community have extended their full support to them in the Chandni Chowk constituency for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has fielded Praveen Khandelwal against Congress’ JP Aggarwal from the Chandni Chowk constituency.

According to party leaders, the members of the Sikh community unanimously resolved to make the BJP win with huge votes in the presence of the party’s national secretary, Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The electoral battle in Chandni Chowk promises to be a compelling contest, resonating with the hopes and aspirations of the diverse populace of the constituency.

Over the years, Chandni Chowk has been witness to a dynamic political landscape, with representatives from various parties holding sway. Dr. Harsh Vardhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) served as a Member of Parliament since 2014 until his retirement from active politics. In the current polls, the BJP has nominated Khandelwal as its candidate.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done equal work for the development of every section of the country by giving equal importance to them, BJP opened Shri Kartar Corridor for the Sikh community, declared December 26th as Bal Divas in the name of Veer Shahbazade and has done historic work like removing tax from langar, which nobody did it,” Khandelwal said addressing a gathering of Sikh community members.

Senior party leader Sirsa said that on one side there is the “blood-soaked Congress” which massacred the Sikhs and on the other side there is the BJP which is a partner of Sikhs in their sorrows and joys.

“Congress only used the Sikhs whereas the Modi government in the last 10 years gave every respect to the Sikhs that they deserve,” Sirsa said.