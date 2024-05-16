Speeding SUV crushes biker to death, two held

NEW DELHI: A 65-year-old motorcycle-borne man was killed on Wednesday after a speeding SUV rammed into him from the rear side, crushing the elderly before hitting another vehicle in the front. The deceased was identified as Kishan Lal, a resident of Khanpur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that at around 10 am information regarding an accident was received at Rajouri Garden police station following which the local police rushed to the spot. It was found that a person was critically injured in a road accident and was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. After further investigation, it was revealed that the medics had declared him brought dead.

“During the initial investigation, it was found that a Ford Endeavour collided with a motorcycle from behind, subsequently hitting a BMW in front of the motorcycle. As a result, the motorcycle sustained severe damage, and the rear of the car was also damaged,” the DCP said.

He informed that there were two people in the offending vehicle -- the driver of the SUV and a co-passenger -- who had been apprehended. “Legal action is being taken in the matter,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a speeding car crashed into a parked vehicle near Parliament on the Rafi Marg. Fortunately, none was injured in the accident. However, the impact of the crash was so severe that the offending vehicle turned turtle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) DK Mahla said that they have not received any complaint in the matter. “The driver barged into one parked vehicle. We are taking legal action. No complaint is received as of now. We are exploring legal options,” the DCP said.