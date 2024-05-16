Temperatures may touch 42 C next week in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after the national capital recorded a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.9 degree Celsius on Wednesday, over two notches below the season’s normal.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.9 degree Celsius on Wednesday, over two notches below the season’s normal. The humidity level stood at 49 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 42 degrees Celsius. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 42 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively on Thursday.

Going by the IMD, the temperature may touch 42 degree in the coming week and it will continue till May 19. On May 17, there is a prediction of partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds during the day. On May 20 as well, partly cloudy weather will be witnessed in Delhi but the temperature may touch 44 degrees on May 19. Meanwhile on May 18, there will be heat wave conditions at isolated places. As per the IMD’s heat index forecast for next 48 hours, the temperature may vary between 43-45 degrees in Delhi.

Heat wave is considered when the temperature based on departure from normal is 4.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees. Also when the maximum temperature is more than 45 degrees and severe heat wave is when the maximum temperature is recorded to be more than 47 degrees. Fortunately, the national capital has not witnessed any of these heave wave conditions.

‘Heatwave conditions’

There will be heat wave conditions at isolated places on May 18. As per the IMD’s forecast for next 48 hours, temperature may vary between 43-45 degrees in Delhi. Heat wave is considered when the temperature based on departure from normal is 4.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees.