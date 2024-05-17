AAP-Cong alliance unnatural, poses no challenge: Bansuri

NEW DELHI: BJP’s candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Bansuri Swaraj, criticised the alliance between the AAP and Congress by labelling it as “unnatural.”

While campaigning at Ajmal Khan Park in the Karol Bagh area on Thursday, Swaraj underscored the historical rivalry between AAP and Congress, citing Punjab, where AAP replaced Capt Amarinder Singh-led government and Sheila Dikshit regime in Delhi.

“The alliance of AAP and Congress is unnatural. Whenever Congress lost power, the AAP snatched it, whether in Punjab or Delhi. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal swore on his kids that he will never ally with Congress. This alliance has eroded his credibility and does not pose a challenge as the public of Delhi will vote for development, PM Modi and ‘Viksit Bharat’ and give all seven seats to BJP,” she claimed.

Swaraj also condemned the alleged incident of Swati Maliwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson, reportedly assaulted by an aide to Kejriwal.

“If it is true that after getting instigated by Kejriwal, his OSD has beaten up and misbehaved with Swati Maliwal, in the presence of the Delhi CM. The BJP strongly condemns it. It is shameful and Delhi CM needs to answer that if his MP is not safe in his presence, then how will he protect the women of Delhi?” she asked.