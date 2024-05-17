Amid soaring temperatures, Delhi hits peak power demand at 6,780 MW

NEW DELHI: Rising temperatures in the national capital sent the power demand to this summer’s highest at 6,780 MW. Discom officials quoted the realtime data from the State Load Dispatch Centre at 3.26 pm.

Discoms anticipate demand to cross 8,000 MW, possibly reaching 8,200 MW. The city’s all-time peak demand was 7,695 MW in 2022, with last year’s highest reaching 7,438 MW.

A BSES spokesperson said that BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak demand in their respective areas. In South and West Delhi, where the previous peaks were 3,250 MW and 3,389 MW, respectively, this summer’s demand may reach around 3,679 MW, he said.

Meanwhile, in East and Central Delhi, served by BYPL, the projected peak demand is around 1,857 MW, compared to 1,752 MW and 1,670 MW in previous summers.

The increased demand is attributed to the rapid rise in temperatures prompting the usage of air conditioning units. According to discom officials, ACs can contribute significantly to energy expenses, accounting for 30-50% of yearly costs for both residential and commercial establishments.

May’s peak demand has exceeded that of May 2023. Similarly, April 2024 saw peak demands ranging between 3,809 MW and 5,447 MW, compared to 3,388 MW and 5,422 MW in April 2023, reflecting the weather’s impact on power demand.