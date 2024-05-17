Another principal’s offer letter axed over incomplete documents

NEW DELHI: Two days after the education department issued an official notification cancelling the candidature of six nominated principals who failed to get their documents verified within the stipulated time period, the department issued another notification on Thursday cancelling the nomination of another candidate for similar reasons.

According to the orders, candidate Yogendra Singh was directed to appear for document verification on March 10, 2023 and was nominated by the UPSC for the post of principal on March 27. A deficiency memo was issued to him on April 13 with a direction to submit an NOC from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

However, an offer of appointment to the post of principal was given to Singh on May 19 and he accepted the same without submitting an NOC from the previous employer. Several reminders were issued to Singh but he failed to submit the document. After 14 months, the education department took the decision, an official said.