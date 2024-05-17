DU announces change in summer vacation dates, teachers unhappy

NEW DELHI: Delhi University announced a partial modification to its summer vacation dates on Thursday, as per an official notification.

The revised dates are from June 14 to July 21, instead of the originally declared June 7 to July 21, as stated in a circular dated November 9, 2023. This change has sparked significant criticism from teachers’ groups.

Abha Dev Habib, DTF (DU teachers’ Front) secretary, remarked, “DU has delayed the vacation period by a week. This sudden change in the calendar is completely unacademic. Teachers and students make their plans well in advance. With the vacation period being the only quality time left for academic work, teachers have already applied for various academic programs like FDPs, conferences, research commitments, etc. Additionally, most teachers use this time to visit their hometowns.”

Rudrashish Chakraborty, an Associate Professor from Kirori Mal College, commented, “There is no academic rationale behind reducing the vacation period. The academic calendar has not witnessed any disruption since January, and no teaching is scheduled in June. This is the only vacation teachers get in the entire year to pursue their academic work and visit their families. Most of these programmes have been planned in advance based on the previously notified calendar. Such a sudden change in the academic calendar without any prior notice or apparent reason shows absolute disregard for institutional functioning and tarnishes the university’s reputation.”

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, another elected member of the university’s academic council, also criticised the change, stating, “Unnecessary tinkering with the academic calendar time and again without any discussion in statutory bodies is very unfortunate and shows a lack of planning by university administration.”