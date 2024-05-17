Ex-serviceman arrested in city for stealing ATM cards, drawing money

NEW DELHI: In what appears to be a story lifted straight from a Bollywood flick, a man who had served the Indian Army for 18 long years, only to be later dismissed from the force over allegations of theft, began cheating people by swapping their ATM cards and distributing the proceeds of crime among the people of his village in Rajasthan.

The accused, identified as Rajender Kumar Meena, alias ATM, alias Raju, popularly known in his native village as ‘Robinhood’ was arrested by the Delhi Police.

On May 5, an incident of cheating was registered at Karol Bagh police station in which the complainant said on April 16, his ATM card was exchanged by some unknown accused at a private bank in Gaffar market.

“The cheater had withdrawn Rs 22,000 cash from his account from the ATM of another bank at Tank Road Karol Bagh. An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up,” DCP (central) M Harsha Vardhan.

Movement of suspects near the place of incident and various CCTV footage were examined to trace the accused and his route. During analysis of footages, the accused was identified as Rajender Kumar Meena was arrested on May 5 from the Karol Bagh area.

The accused Meena used to install some device in the ATM machine and wait for the target at the kiosk. When a customer came to withdraw money, their transaction was declined. Later, Meena would offer to help and swap their ATM cards with another and withdraw money from the victim’s account.

Meena, who goes by the title of “Robinhood” in his village, Nyorana in Neem Ka Thana district in Rajasthan and has spent a lot of money to help the poor. The officer said that Meena was planning to contest for the sarpanch post in Panchayat elections from his village.

“We have recovered 192 ATM cards, Rs 24,000 cash, and one gold earring from him,” the DCP said. 26 FIRs were registered against Meena across Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

Arrest of ‘Robinhood’ solves 17 cases in 3 states

The DCP said with the arrest of Meena, 17 such cases across Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi have been solved. "He was dismissed from the Army on allegations of theft and other criminal cases against him. The accused has also confessed that the stolen amount was used to help the poor people of his village," the DCP said.