FIR filed against Kejri aide Bibhav

NEW DELHI: AAP parliamentarian Swati Maliwal on Thursday gave her statement to the Delhi Police over her physical assault by Bibhav Kumar, close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at the latter’s residence a few days ago.
Top official sources told this newspaper that Maliwal said she was sitting at the drawing room of the CM house when Bibhav Kumar came and started abusing her without any provocation. She alleged that he slapped her, used abusive words in Hindi, and threatened to kill her.
Maliwal accused him of then hitting her on her chest, stomach and even lower part of the body. She somehow escaped from the clutches of the attacker, came out and dialled the police for help. She broke down while recording her statement. Maliwal also alleged that Kejriwal was present in the house at the time of the assault and was in complete knowledge of the incident.
The police then registered an FIR against Bibhav Kumar, based on Maliwal’s complaint. The FIR was registered under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.
On May 13, Maliwal had alerted the Delhi Police after her assault but did not file a formal complaint. However on Thursday, a two-member police team, which included a senior officer from the Special Cell and an Additional DCP-rank woman officer, went to her residence and took around four-and-a-half hours to record her statement. Later in the day, Maliwal was taken to the AIIMS for medical examination. Bibhav Kumar has been summoned by the National Commission for Women to appear in person before it on Friday at 11 am.
Maliwal, who remained silent after the assault, finally posted on X that the last few days were very “difficult for her”. She was sarcastic about those who tried to assassinate her character and accused her of doing it on the behest of some other party.
“An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request to BJP people to not do politics on this incident,” she said.
As for Kejriwal, he kept mum on the assault at a joint press conference he addressed with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.