FIR filed against Kejri aide Bibhav

Maliwal accused him of then hitting her on her chest, stomach and even lower part of the body. She somehow escaped from the clutches of the attacker, came out and dialled the police for help. She broke down while recording her statement. Maliwal also alleged that Kejriwal was present in the house at the time of the assault and was in complete knowledge of the incident.

The police then registered an FIR against Bibhav Kumar, based on Maliwal’s complaint. The FIR was registered under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.