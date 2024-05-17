Inflation, job crisis are BJP’s ‘achee din’, says Congress

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Thursday attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP on issues of inflation, unemployment and farmers plight.

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said that price rise, inflation and unemployment have wrecked the lives of the people, but the “central government remains unfazed.”

“PM Modi indulges in political gimmicks by calling the harassed and anguished women in the country as sisters and daughters, while on the other hand, the BJP makes fun of sisters and daughters as they bear the brunt of inflation and the wrong economic policies of the government.

If less food is prepared in the house due to compelling circumstances, then it is the woman of the house who eats less food to fill the stomach of her children. The BJP government functioning in an autocratic way holds no room for care,” Nayak said.

She said that during the Congress-led UPA Government, the BJP used to call inflation a "witch", but under the BJP, when prices of all items soared, petrol-diesel, cooking gas, water shortages, and a lack of toilet facilities have made the lives of the people miserable, PM Modi calls it ‘Acche Din’ and ‘Amrit Kaal’.

“When Congress was in power at the Centre, people could buy bags full of goods with very little money as groceries were cheap,” she added.