Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police, forensic experts at CM Kejriwal's house

Sources said they may collect evidence and CCTV footage from the CM house where Maliwal was allegedly assaulted on Monday morning.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reaches Delhi's Tis Hazari Court to record her statement on the alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, in New Delhi.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reaches Delhi's Tis Hazari Court to record her statement on the alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, in New Delhi.Photo | PTI
NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.

The team is led by Additional DCP (north) Anjitha Chepyala and has three other police officers. They are also accompanied by five forensic experts.

The officials reached there around 4. 45 pm, with sources saying they may collect evidence and CCTV footage from the CM house where Maliwal was allegedly assaulted on Monday morning.

