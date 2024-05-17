‘No exception’ in interim bail to Kejriwal: SC

NEW DELHI: The ED on Thursday told the Supreme Court and objected to Arvind Kejriwal’s statement made while campaigning, where he said that if the people of India vote for Aam Aadmi Party, he will not have to go back to jail.

“This is a slap on the face of the institution,” Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, a senior law officer appearing for the ED, told the apex court’s two-judge bench, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta.

When Mehta asked the apex court to pass appropriate directions against Kejriwal, Justice Khanna said, “Our order is very clear in this aspect as to when he has to surrender. The rule of law has to be followed.”

While refusing to consider the ED’s objection against Kejriwal’s statement that if people vote for AAP, he will not go back to jail on June 2, the apex court said that critical analysis of the verdict was welcome.

“We have not made any exception for anybody. We said in our order what we felt is justified,” Justice Khanna said.

The apex court was hearing the appeal of Kejriwal, challenging his arrest and remand in the Delhi liquor case. It is significant to note that the SC recently granted him interim bail till June 1 and asked him to surrender on June 2.