Two killed, three critical as speeding BMW hits rickshaw

NEW DELHI: Two people were killed while three others sustained injuries after a speeding BMW rammed into the e-rickshaw in which they were travelling here in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. According to officials, the condition of the three injured is critical.

Sharing details, a police officer said the accisent occured around 6 am when the ill-fated battery-operated rickshaw was on its way from the City Centre towards 12-22 Chowk. Five people, including the driver, were onboard. “When the e-rickshaw was near Sumitra Hospital, a speeding BMW rammed into it from behind, leaving two people dead and three others injured,” the officer said. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Mustafa (50) and Rashmi (25), a staff nurse at the Metro Hospital, while the injured included e-rickshaw driver Rajendra (45) and two others, Pawan (27) and Surajpur (20).

The police said there were three people in the offending luxury vehicle identified as Tushar Kumar, Adi Batra, and Aman Sisodia, all residents of Sector 41. While the police have taken Tushar and Adi into custody the third occupant Aman fled after the crash. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and arrested the accused duo. However, it is still being probed who was driving the offending vehicle at the time of the accident.

“CCTV footages from the site of incident is being scanned to ascertain more details in the case. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy and their family members have been informed,” the official added.